Strictly's Saffron Barker talks following in fellow YouTuber Joe Sugg's footsteps Joe was the first YouTuber to appear on the show in 2018

Following the success of Joe Sugg on 2018's Strictly Come Dancing – YouTuber Saffron Barker is feeling the pressure to follow in his footsteps and bring her best moves to this year's dancefloor. The 19-year-old admitted that she has plenty to live up to after fellow YouTube star Joe made it all the way to the finals with his partner – and now-girlfriend – Dianne Buswell.

Speaking to HELLO! Saffron said: "I think (Joe) felt the pressure, being the first (YouTuber), and he did so well. I feel I have a lot to live up to! I do hope I follow in his footsteps… It's so nice that his personality just shone so I'm hoping the same will happen to me!" She added: "Of course I would absolutely love to make it to the final, but I think I am just going to take each week as it comes and work really hard throughout the process."

Joe Sugg with girlfriend Dianna Buswell

Asked whether Joe has passed on any words of advice, Saffron admitted: "He's honestly just said be yourself and work really hard. I think that's the advice everyone has given us!" But there's only one person's advice that the internet star really cares about – her mum's. "It'll be my mum who I look to for advice. I’m so close to her. There's no one I trust more than my mum; I can always count on her."

Saffron was the fourth celebrity revealed in this year's star-studded line-up. Speaking on Heart Breakfast last month, she said: "I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

