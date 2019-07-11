Strictly's Karen Clifton reunites with her mum in New York - take a look There's no place like home for Karen

Karen Clifton looked delighted as she returned home to New York City to be with her mum Miriam Cardenas. The trip comes shortly after the Strictly Come Dancing professional enjoyed a few days with her boyfriend, David Webb, in the Peak District. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 37-year-old beauty shared a snap with her mother and one of her sisters. She also posted a picture of herself walking along the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge, and wrote in the caption: "Down memory lane... #nyc #homecoming #queens." To which, Karen's partner replied: "Always my Queen."

Karen Clifton with her mum in NYC

Karen will no doubt be enjoying some quality time with her loved ones in New York. In December, the pro dancer spent Christmas with her family and introduced them to her boyfriend. Upon her arrival, Karen posted a sweet snap hugging her mum in a cafe and said: "I didn't even know who this woman was.. But seriously.. NOBODY gives better hugs than Mum."

The TV star, who originally hails from Venezuela, moved to the US when she was a child - she and her two siblings were brought up single-handedly by their mother. "We arrived in December. It was so cold," Karen told You Magazine in 2017. "My mum had to work away from home and my sister got a job, so my brother and I had to look after ourselves a lot. It wasn't easy."

Karen's inability to speak English made her feel alienated at school. "I tried to make myself as invisible as possible," she added. Despite the hardship, Karen has become one of the most popular dancers in the world, winning competitions across the globe before landing a dream spot on Strictly Come Dancing. She will return to the dancefloor later this year for the upcoming series - and fans cannot wait!

