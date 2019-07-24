Strictly's Karen Clifton shares passionate kiss with boyfriend David Webb in romantic snap Couple goals!

It's clear for the world to see how much Karen Clifton is in love with her boyfriend David Webb. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to post the most romantic snap of the lovebirds sharing a lovely kiss against a gorgeous sunset backdrop. "Love is in the Bear," she sweetly captioned the picture. Since confirming their romance earlier this year, the couple have been sharing lots of loved-up updates of one another - and it's so cute!

Fans immediately rushed to leave comments, with one writing: "This is so beautiful! #couple/picture/life/goals!" Another stated: "What a beautiful photo! So romantic!" A third follower remarked: "It's so lovely to see you this happy Karen." One other fan said: "Karen or should I say Kate and Leo from Titanic lovely picture."

It seems Opera singer David has joined Karen and some of her fellow Strictly castmates on their P&O cruise, where guests get to enjoy some sizzling dance performances. In recent months, Karen and David have been inseparable – and it's clear the Welsh hunk has been well and truly been welcomed into the Strictly family. In December, Karen - who split from fellow Strictly pro Kevin Clifton in early 2018 - briefly opened up about their relationship, telling HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." She explained: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family."

"Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed," the pro dancer added. "It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

