Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after watching never-seen-before video of late father

Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after he watched a never-before-seen video clip of his late father during an hour-long interview with Piers Morgan, which is set to air on Tuesday. The Manchester United player, 34, was shown a clip of his dad Jose Dinis Aveiro, a year before he died in 2004, being interviewed on Norweigan television outside his house. "I never saw the video," the footballer said upon watching the footage. "I never saw that video. Unbelievable."

"To hear your father speak about how proud he was of you must mean a lot to you," Piers then remarked, to which Cristiano replied: "Yes, a lot. I think the interview would be funny, but I didn't expect to cry. But I never saw these images. I don't know where you… I have to have these images to show my family. But I really don't know my father 100 percent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard."

Cristiano, who is hailed as one of the greatest footballers, shared his regret that his father never got to see his success later in life. "He never saw how great you became," Piers stated. "Never. Never," the sports star admitted. In his amazing career, the footballer has won five Ballon d'Or awards, four golden boots, six league titles in three countries, five European Champions Leagues and one European championship with his national team Portugal.

The touching scenes will be shown on ITV on Tuesday evening, with Piers teasing: "Ronaldo is a football genius and a global superstar. He’s also a compelling character and this is the most revealing interview he has ever given. Prepare to laugh and cry and to be shocked and inspired."

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Piers Morgan will air on 17 September at 9pm on ITV.

