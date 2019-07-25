Everything you need to know about Piers Morgan's wife Piers married second wife Celia Walden in 2010

Piers Morgan is known for his infamous rants on Good Morning Britain, his strong opinions on Twitter, and his fearless approach to interviewing guests. But behind his TV persona is a loving family man. Piers has been married to second wife Celia Walden since 2010, having started dating in 2006. The couple tend to keep their private life away from the spotlight, but Celia has made several appearances on GMB, even revealing that she's the one who wears the trousers in her marriage.

Who is Piers Morgan's wife, Celia Walden?

Celia Walden is a journalist, novelist and critic, who was born in Paris, but raised in London. The mother-of-one's dad is former Conservative MP George Walden. The 43-year-old went to Cambridge University, before finding work as a features writer. Celia was the last editor of The Daily Telegraph's Spy diary, and has written a novel called Harm's Way.

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden have been married since 2010

Celia Walden and Pier Morgan's child

Piers and Celia share one child together, five-year-old daughter Elise. Celia has previously opened up about how their daughter has her dad wrapped around her little finger. She told Lorraine Kelly during an appearance on Lorraine: "Elise definitely puts him in his place!" Celia is also a step-mum to Piers' three sons from his first marriage to Marion Shalloe – Spencer, 25, Stanley, 22, and Bertie, 18.

MORE: The original ending of The Lion King was too dark to remake

The couple share a daughter together

Celia Walden and Piers Morgan's marriage

Celia and Piers started dating in 2006, before getting married in 2010 in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. Celia previously opened up about her marriage while on Good Morning Britain in May 2018, revealing that she very much wears the trousers in their marriage. When asked if she does, she said: "Uhh yes, I think so! I think women are always quietly in charge, I just think it's best to let the men think that they are." Celia also gets on well with Pier's GMB co-host, Susanna Reid, and has shared photo of the trio on social media in the past.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.