Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel-worthy Italian mansion with girlfriend Georgina and kids revealed

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person in the world to reach 500million Instagram followers, and his loyal fan base love seeing glimpses of his family life and jaw-dropping homes.

While he may be residing in the UK for his current club, the star also has a villa in Madeira and an enormous Italian mansion.

With an indoor and outdoor pool, a home gym, a gigantic playroom for the children and jaw-dropping views all around, his Italian property is like a full-on hotel. Take a look at the home Cristiano shares with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children…

Ronaldo has shared a look inside his children's playroom when his twins Eva and Mateo celebrated their third birthday. It's decorated with white walls and green carpets, while there's everything from a soft play castle to a slide.

Cristiano spends a lot of time in the vast playroom, and here he is beaming with three of his children. The vibrant green seats have been accessorised with bold leopard print cushions – adding even more fun into the room. The room has white roman blinds so the family can monitor the amount of Italian sunshine that floods into the space.

Cristiano showed off his impressive dining table when he posted on Instagram on his 36th birthday, as the family gathered around his high-shine marble table. Fluffy grey chairs were arranged around the epic piece of furniture, and in the window reflection, a luxurious light fitting can be seen hanging pride of place above the table.

While self-isolating after a positive test for coronavirus, Cristiano posted a picture of him relaxing by the side of his luxury indoor pool. The ultra-modern space is clad in monochrome marble and there are twinkling lights on the ceiling which must look amazing at night.

In another sitting room, Cristiano has opted for cream sofas, but still has cushions embroidered with his girlfriend's initials, as seen here in this sweet photo of the footballer and his twins Eva and Mateo.

Cristiano is unsurprisingly proud of his success, and has a black-and-white portrait of himself hanging on the wall in his hallway.

The footballer and his girlfriend have transformed one huge room in their home into a nursery for twins Eva and Mateo and their daughter Alana Martina, featuring a huge teddy bear silhouette light on the walls, and soft grey and white colour palette that is versatile for their growing brood.

As well as separate cots for each of his three youngest children, the nursery has another sofa bed where Cristiano can sleepover should they wake in the night.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Madrid home

In this photograph we see Cristiano standing by the grand front door to his former Madrid home, which featured his initials on the metal detailing. Now that's an entrance!

Cristiano's Madrid lounge is seriously glamorous! The couple have a plush velvet L-shaped sofa with black-and-white family photos on the wall. In the background we can see Cristiano's decadent dining room complete with chandelier and candelabra.

The lucky Real Madrid football star has his own home gym to keep fit in between matches. Here we see his eldest son Cristiano Jr with little Mateo watching daddy work out.

Cristiano's swimming pool and Jacuzzi look amazing! The star has chosen a sleek design with practical-yet-stylish decking for his pool area. We love the cool day bed and snug to chill out on.

