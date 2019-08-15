Piers Morgan shares rare photo of daughter Elise - and she's gorgeous California dreaming!

It's been quite some time since we've seen a photo of Piers Morgan's little girl Elise, but that all changed when the TV presenter whisked his family away for a sun-drenched trip to California. While in the Golden State Piers kept his hordes of followers entertained with regular holiday updates, even treating us to a rare glimpse of his daughter as they posed on a Malibu beach alongside Piers' son Stanley.

We can't believe how big she's gotten! We last saw the seven-year-old on Piers' Instagram back in July, but we were only able to get a glimpse of the back of the little girl's head. This time, however, it's clear that Elise has shot up in height!

Piers, his son Stanley and his daughter Elise on holiday in California

Fans were quick to tell Piers how lovely the family looked together. One follower wrote: "Gorgeous kids... lovely to see little Eliza," with another adding: "Lovely photo. You can't beat a family holiday." Many more replied with, "Gorgeous family." We'll second that!

MORE: See the Good Morning Britain hosts' wedding photos – from Ben Shephard to Piers Morgan

Piers pictured with another of his three sons, Bertie

MORE: Everything you need to know about Piers Morgan's wife

But the comment section below Piers' sunny snap wasn't just filled with well wishes; many of his fans flocked to express their dismay at his absence on Good Morning Britain. One Instagrammer urged the presenter to "Hurry up [back] to GMB. Not the same when you're not there!" and many other viewers joined in, adding quips like: "Enjoy your holiday, but we are missing you on GMB", "Come back to GMB. Boring without you" and "Piers can you please get back on GMB ASAP? Missing you." It looks like Piers has fans so loyal they'd give One Directioners a run for their money!

The GMB host has since landed back on UK soil where he's been busy congratulating another of his sons, Bertie, on his amazing A-level results. Piers must have been glowing with pride when he tweeted his praises earlier on Thursday, gushing: "Congrats No3 @Bertie_Morgan11 on your 3 A*s. The apple fell in a different orchard to your old man (I only got ABC). Proud of you son, due reward for tremendous work ethic. And thanks to @WellingtonUK for giving him a superb education."

They're a smart bunch, those Morgans.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.