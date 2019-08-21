Piers Morgan shares a photo of his lookalike son and they're practically twins Looking good, guys!

Piers Morgan is currently holidaying with his family in Cannes and judging by his Instagram, it looks like he's having a fab time. He recently uploaded a snap of him and his son Bertie enjoying dinner at Restaurant Le Maschou, and we can't believe how identical they look!

Known for his witty sense of humour, Piers hilariously captioned the snap: "Lads on tour @bertie.morgan." What we'd give for a seat at that dinner table! Piers' followers were quick to spot the striking similarities between the two, replying to his photograph with comments such as: "Same dimples," and "Like father like son."

Piers and son Bertie look so alike!

The Morgans flew to the south of France on Tuesday morning, and it seems like Piers is determined to make his sunshine escape a lazy one. Pictured on Wednesday next to a boat on the French Riviera named "Lazy P", Piers let his fans know that he'll be relaxing as much as possible while he's away, writing: "I fully intend living up to the name of my boat this week."

Like father, like boat! Piers next to "Lazy P"

He better make the most of his time off, because his fans are eager to see him back on the telly! Many of them made a point of letting Piers know just how much he's missed on Good Morning Britain by commenting on his Instagram. One wrote: "Lovely photo, but I won’t lie can’t wait for you to be back on my TV in the mornings," and another added: "When are you back on telly? My mornings before work are ruined now!" Who knew you were so popular, Mr. Morgan?

Holiday aside, it's been a great few months for the Morgan family. To say Piers' son Bertie did excellently in his A-Levels would be an understatement – the clever lad bagged himself an amazing three A*s on results day! It's not just Piers that deserves a break in the French sun!

