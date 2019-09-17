Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard enjoys sweet date night with wife Annie - see picture The GMB host married his wife Annie in 2004

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie pencilled in some quality time together, leaving their two sons at home on a school night. The couple, who have been married since 2004, headed to the Julien Macdonald show during London Fashion Week on Monday. Taking to Instagram to share a cute selfie with his wife, the Good Morning Britain host wrote: "An actual evening out with @mrsannieshephard - on a school night and everything! @julienmacdonald fashion show at the stunning #southwarkcathedral was extraordinary! #fashionweek." [sic]

Ben and his wife tend to keep their relationship fairly private. They have two sons called Jack and Sam, and the Tipping Point presenter sometimes shares sweet family insights from their life at home. But their joint appearance at LFW comes shortly after Annie was ill with pneumonia. Ben later gave fans an update on her progress, saying: "Had a lovely stroll and sit with the Mrs earlier – (she has been ill with pneumonia. I know weird huh, good news is she's on the mend) but was wondering what's your tolerance for sitting doing nothing, just, you know thinking? 10mins/20mins/30? 1 hour? More? I'm told you can get better at it and I like the idea of meditation or being present in the moment - but just can't seem to do it for more than a few minutes max if that! #meditationfail."

There's no denying that Ben is a family man. At the end of June, he announced his decision to step down from presenting Goals on Sunday after nine years, explaining that he wants to have more free time with his two boys. "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them," Ben told the Mirror. "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life."

