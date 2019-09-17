Ruth Langsford shows support for Anton du Beke and new Strictly partner Emma Barton The Loose Women star is right behind the new Strictly favourites

Ruth Langsford has given her opinion on just how well her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton du Beke will do with his new celebrity Emma Barton – and it's the sweetest! On Monday evening, Anton had shared a video of himself with the EastEnders actress on their first day training in the dance studio and admitted that he couldn't have imagined things going any better. Ruth was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "You've got this...Glitter Ball here you come!" The This Morning host isn't the only person who thinks that Anton and Emma will go all the way. One fan wrote: "Looking good for you thinks year Anton, amazing," while a third added: "Good luck Emma and Anton – you are my favourites."

Anton found out that he was being partnered with Emma during the Strictly launch show at the beginning of September. The show's veteran dancer was thrilled at the choice and didn't hold back at his excitement. The elated star said: "So this is what it feels like. Oh book me in till Christmas." And while Anton unintentionally appeared to be insulting his former dance partners with his comment, Ruth made sure the public knew that there were no hard feelings after congratulating Emma on Twitter following the show. "Congratulations Emma, you're going to have the BEST time, you couldn't have a better partner. You'll be FAB..U..LOUS!!" she wrote. Emma was quick to respond to Ruth's kind words, responding: "Thank you Ruth."

Anton was very happy when he found out Emma would be his partner

Following the news that he was going to be partnered with Emma, Anton told host Claudia Winkleman just how thrilled he was, before apologising to any offence he had caused his past partners, who have also included Ann Widdecombe and Susannah Constantine. "I apologise," he said. "I know it seems a bit sort of overreaction, but if you've been through what I've been through, I can't begin to tell you." Claudia then said: "Well let's leave it there because they might all have televisions."

Anton dancing with Ruth - who was his 2017 Strictly partner

Anton is certainly in luck having Emma as his partner. The EastEnders star is no stranger to the dance floor and has showcased her dancing skills in the stage version of Chicago in the past, where she played the lead role of Roxy Hart. During an interview on The One Show after her Strictly signing had been revealed, she said: "I'm the biggest fan, it is sort of weird cause now I'm not going to be able to sit at home and watch it." She also opened up about her delight at getting the call confirming her place on the show. "I was over the moon," she said. "You have a lot of rehearsals and I haven't done theatre in a lot of years so I'm going to wing it."

