Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals close bond with Joe Sugg's sister Zoella

Dianne Buswell has opened up about her ongoing battle with anxiety, revealing she has been confiding in her boyfriend Joe Sugg's sister, internet sensation Zoella. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is competing in this year's series with BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, has claimed their heart-to-hearts has brought them closer. "I have discussed anxiety with her a fair bit, because she's very open about it, which is great because so many girls now have it," she told Happiful. "It's nice to know that they're not on their own."

During the interview, the 30-year-old explained how competitiveness and a pressurised environment in her early twenties led to a strict diet and an excessive exercise regime which ultimately had a huge impact on her health. Dianne was left with no energy - to the point where her breathing became so laboured that climbing a flight of stairs was difficult. Dianne revealed her time with a global tour with a prestigious national dance company soon became a "vicious circle". She confessed: "Energy has to come from somewhere, and I was getting none of it. It got to the point where I had no physical energy to do the show or other things.

"Anxiety came with it, because I didn't feel well enough to perform, and had to every night. The anxiety stemmed from worrying whether I'd get through it." Dianne went on to reveal that the turning point was when she saw a doctor who said she needed immediate hospitalisation to get treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. She then took two to three months to get herself "sorted". Since joining Strictly in 2017, Dianne is enjoying life in the spotlight and since last year with her boyfriend Joe. "He brings out the absolute best in me and he loves my personality, which makes me feel even better about everything because he loves my humour," she remarked. "Nothing, for him, is ever too stupid!"

Dianne is now focussed on advancing her career but is dedicated to staying healthy in body and mind. "You get successful for the person that you are, not for the way you look," she shared. "If you feel good, you can conquer the world, so you need to feel right inside. The minute you have all these insecurities, number one you get anxiety, and it stops you from doing things. I would never have achieved what I've achieved now if I hadn’t sorted myself out from the inside."

