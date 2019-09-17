Lisa Armstrong stuns in holiday selfies during Strictly break The famous makeup artist has taken some time out from Strictly to enjoy the company of friends

Lisa Armstrong is currently holidaying with friends, and she's treated us to some seriously gorgeous snaps. In one selfie, captioned: "Here's to holidays with besties", the professional makeup artist is glowing with her blonde hair slicked back and her lips doused in bright red lipstick.

We could barely count the amount of "stunning" and "gorgeous" comments on Lisa's beautiful snap, but fans were also quick to let the Strictly star know just how much she deserved her holiday away with friends. One wrote: "Looks like you're having a good time! You deserve it!" Another added: "Enjoy! You deserve it!"

Lisa looked beautiful in the snap

So far, it's been a pretty good September for Lisa. Not only is she enjoying a late summer break, but earlier in the month she was reunited with her beloved dog, Hurley. The makeup artist shared sweet moments from the reunion with her fans, and at one point even uploaded a snap of chocolate lab Hurley's paw in the palm of her hand. The last time we saw Hurley on Lisa's Instagram was back in June, when she uploaded a photo of the lovely chocolate lab enjoying an ice lolly on a hot day.

Lisa shares Hurley with her ex-husband, Ant McPartlin, who is set to move into a beautiful £6million mansion with his new partner Anne-Marie this month, after completing year-long renovations on the plush pad.

MORE: Strictly's Lisa Armstrong reunites with beloved dog after spending time apart - see sweet picture

Lisa is holidaying with friends

MORE: Lisa Armstrong shows off her biggest hair transformation to date

The Britain’s Got Talent judge bought the seven-bedroom mansion last year, and Anne-Marie's two daughters from a previous marriage will no doubt also be spending lots of time at the new home alongside their three dogs – including lovely Hurley! The sprawling abode also features a whopping seven reception rooms, a huge open plan kitchen and dining room, plus is very near to a local park – excellent news for the pooches!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.