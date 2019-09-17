Kevin Clifton makes rare comment about girlfriend Stacey Dooley The Strictly Come Dancing pro met Stacey on the 2018 show

Since dating Stacey Dooley, Strictly star Kevin Clifton has remained quiet about their relationship. However, on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show, the dancer made a rare reference to her while talking about his experience with negative press online. In the latest episode, Trolls, Media & Odd Ones Out, Kevin revealed that he had noticed more and more stories coming out about himself after he won the show with Stacey. He said: "Especially when Strictly comes around, I won Strictly in the last series with Stacey Dooley so saying things about me at the moment that are click-bait that make me look bad are going to get attention. I read things sometimes and it can get upsetting if you let it in."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton referred to dancing with Stacey Dooley as he opened up about his recent online abuse

Kevin then went on to speak about one of his most recent experiences with negativity online which had happened after he shared an inspiring video clip on Instagram of himself from the recent Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals show. In the clip, Kevin revealed that he had been turned down twice by the show before finally being given a chance to appear on it. The star said that while a lot of comments had been positive, he had also received many unkind ones. "You either let it in and it hurts you for a bit, or you ignore it." He admitted that he had even replied to one of the comments, asking the user if they were okay."

Stacey and Kevin started dating after meeting on Strictly in 2018

The pro dancer shared a screenshot of his new podcast episode on Instagram, and Stacey was one of the first people to show their support, by simply responding to it with an arm flexing emoji which represents strength. Kevin's honest chat was also a hit with many of his fans, who thanked him for speaking out. One wrote: "So inspirational Kevin! I look up to you so much," while another added: "Loved it. You're so inspiring Kevin."

Kevin is back on Strictly with his new dance partner, TV presenter Anneka Rice, and the pair have been busy training over the past few weeks. Stacey will also be returning to work with the popular dance show in 2020, as it was revealed earlier in the week that she will be hosting the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2020. Speaking of her new role, Stacey said: "I'm so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can't wait to experience it from a different perspective! I'm really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it'll be a blast." But while her role on the live tour will strictly be as host, Stacey said that she hopes she can return to the dance floor herself. "I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I'll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!"

