Holly Willoughby gives rare glimpse into family life in sweet new video The This Morning star lives in London with her husband and three children

Holly Willoughby is the face of morning television, and although fans get to see her on the television most mornings, the star is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life. However, on Wednesday evening, the This Morning presenter couldn't resist sharing a sweet video from inside her family home in London, which focused on her much-adored cat Bluebell. Holly filmed her four-legged friend playing with the packaging of her new present from best friend Fearne Cotton. Fearne had sent the Celebrity Juice star some goodies from her new Happy Place collection, and they went down a treat! In the caption, Holly wrote: "Thank you @fearnecotton for my #happyplace pressies... sleep spray of dreams.... Bluebell clearly approves... cat desperately trying to get in the bag! #gifted."

Holly Willoughby shared a sweet video from inside her home of her cat Bluebell

Fans adored the sweet video, with many commenting on it on Holly's post. One wrote: "Aww, beautiful ragdoll Bluebell," while another wrote: "How gorgeous is she?" A third added: "She's beautiful." Holly's cat is very much part of the family and often features in photos posted on the star's Instagram account. In June, the mother-of-three shared a funny photo of Blubell sabotaging her daughter Belle's school project, and joked that she would like to come back as a cat in her next life.

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares very rare video of her mum

Holly with her three children - Harry, Belle and Chester

Holly lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and four-year-old Chester. And while the star leads a busy life in front of the TV, fronting shows including This Morning and Celebrity Juice, along with working with brands like Marks & Spencer, there is no job she prefers more than being a mum. During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Holly said that being a mum was without a doubt her favourite job. She said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's new achievement

On balancing her busy work schedule with parenting, she added: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.