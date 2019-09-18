Victoria Beckham shares Harper's cooking achievement – with a little help from David! We're ready for a second helping!

Harper Beckham may only be eight, but she's already very accomplished, as Victoria's Instagram stories proved on Wednesday. The fashion designer shared a short video clip that showed off her daughter's impressive cooking ability. Focusing in on a bowl of (delicious-looking) spaghetti Bolognese, young Harper could be heard announcing, "I made dinner for everyone." Victoria then said: "Harper Seven made Bolognese. It looks so good. Is that a special recipe, Harper?" "Yes," her daughter replied, explaining it was her dad's recipe. "Daddy's special Bolognese," Victoria added.

Harper and her family supported Victoria at London Fashion Week

The ex-Spice Girl captioned the video; "Harper Seven made dinner tonight!! Daddy's recipe," and added a Lady and the Tramp pasta-eating gif. Harper is Victoria and David's youngest child, and is very close to both her parents, having been to support Victoria's show at London Fashion Week on Sunday and spent the weekend before that building a LEGO Harry Potter castle with her dad. She has three older brothers: Cruz, 14, Romeo, 17, and Brooklyn, 20, all of whom seem to dote on her, posting gushing messages to Harper on their Instagram accounts when she turned eight in July.

Harper made dinner thanks to David's recipe

"HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl. Have an amazing day," Cruz posted, while Brooklyn wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister ever xx I love you harper so much. Have the best day ever," and Romeo said: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can't believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever."

The family enjoyed a fabulous holiday together in Italy over the summer, and David and Victoria both posted several photographs of their sumptuous meals. Victoria recently opened up about her attitude toward food in a candid interview with Glamour magazine. She said: "When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realise they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal – they need to see that their mum eats healthily – you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are."

