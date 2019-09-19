Ruth Langsford shares very rare video of her mum on mother-daughter day out The Loose Women star is very close to 87-year-old Joan

Ruth Langsford enjoyed a very special day out on Wednesday as she spent time with her beloved mum, Joan. The Loose Women star delighted fans by uploading a short video on Instagram showing her 87-year-old mother about to tuck into her favourite meal, wearing a big smile on her face. Alongside the clip, Ruth wrote: "Lovely day spent with my amazing Mum (87!!) enjoying the sunshine, chatting, laughing, remembering. Then her favourite… bubble & squeak with poached egg and asparagus Yum! Love you Mum."



Ruth, 59, enjoys a very close relationship with Joan, and grew up travelling around the world with her mum and big sister Julia while their dad Dennis worked in the military. Earlier this year, Ruth and Joan were left bereft by the tragic death of Julia, who passed away in June. Confirming the sad news at the time, Ruth told her fans: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."



The star had previously praised her sister for being there for their mum, and admitted that she suffers from "working girl daughter guilt". On Loose Women, she said: "My mum is in her eighties, and she doesn’t live that far from me. And my sister Julia is amazing, she lives a lot nearer to my mum and she does a lot for my mum. She's always there and I'm always working." The mother-of-one added: "I have so few days when I am not working. I feel really torn. Every time we talk about it I think I must prioritise my mum more, I must make more room but it’s really hard. Life gets in the way. I have that definite working girl daughter guilt." Ruth's mum lives on her own following the death of her husband in 2012, who passed away after living with Alzheimer's for 13 years.