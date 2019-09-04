The mean trick Philip Schofield played on Holly Willoughby when she presented her first-ever This Morning show So cheeky!

This week, Holly Willoughby is celebrating her tenth year presenting on This Morning, but her first-ever live show in September 2009 was far from straightforward no thanks to her co-host Philip Schofield who played the prank of all pranks on poor Holly! Just moments before the pair were set to broadcast live to the nation, Phil pretended to walk off set.

Holly was only 28 at the time, and when the cameras started rolling it was obvious that the star was a little shaken, so Phil explained to viewers: "Morning! Just as the titles started I said, 'Nah, I'm not doing it.'"

Last October, the last ever This Morning episode was aired from ITV's Southbank studios, and as part of the farewell celebrations the clip was replayed to Phil. When re-watching the old footage he said: "And you said I looked shiny and new!"

Holly and Phil are back to their hilarious selves on This Morning after a seven-week break

Holly also opened up about her first-ever presenting gig on This Morning, saying: "I'd just had Harry then, so Harry was about three months old I think, and I just remember this was one of the scariest things in my telly career I'd ever had to do. Because it's a huge show and I loved it as a viewer, so to come in that day and have to stand next to you as well, I mean the whole thing was just terrifying." We can't imagine Phil's trick helped with newbie Holly's nerves!

MORE: Holly Willoughby does double denim on This Morning - and we want the lot

Phil and Holly returned to the show on 2 September and fans were thrilled to see them back on their screens – they'd been absent since mid-July! That said, the two work hard, and their blissful seven-week break was much deserved.

They even holidayed together over the summer

MORE: Emotional Holly Willoughby shares photo from Chester's first day of school

The TV veterans even spent time together over the summer holidays, reuniting in Portugal with their families in tow for a sunny break in Quinta do Lago in the Algarve. Holly, 38, kept fans updated with lots of lovely snaps of their trip. We can't wait to see what this next year holds for them!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.