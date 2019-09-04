Holly Willoughby shares sweetest school photo from her childhood The This Morning star posted a snapshot on her Instagram

Holly Willoughby has shared the most adorable photo from her childhood, showing her and her older sister Kelly on their first day back at school. The picture shows the siblings in their school uniform and smiling for the camera, with Kelly placing a protective arm around little Holly. Alongside the snapshot, Holly wrote: "Me and my sis @ladywilloughby off to school many moons ago… and now it's a new school year… perhaps there's a new school to discover and new friends to make. Whatever challenges you are faced with this September… attack them with all the self-belief, hard graft and determination you can muster… you've got this guys! Join me and go #Back2School today with @DianaAward @AntiBullyingPro and share your advice and school photo with #back2school xx."

Holly Willoughby shared a sweet snapshot from her school days

It's been a big week for Holly. On Monday, her youngest child Chester, four, started school for the very first time. The This Morning star, 38, shared a photo with her fans, showing her doing the school drop-off with her little boy. "And he's off... full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door... my baby is growing up... thank you @thismorning for moving heaven and earth so I could drop him off... that's a day we will both never forget," the mother-of-three wrote.

MORE: Fern Britton shares rare photo of lookalike daughter on her 18th birthday

Holly's youngest child Chester started school on Monday

The bittersweet post comes after Holly shared a photo of her children's shoes lined up by the front door on Sunday night. "Back to school... who else's front door looks like this... Big day for Chester tomorrow, 1st day of school... Good luck to anyone else starting their school journey... can't believe he's at this stage already," Holly told her fans. Luckily for Chester, the new schoolboy was joined by his older siblings Harry, ten, and eight-year-old Belle, who no doubt looked out for him on his first day.