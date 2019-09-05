Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's most hilarious moments over the last ten years – watch H.I.L.A.R.I.O.U.S

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were celebrating their 10th year of working together on This Morning on Thursday, and to celebrate HELLO! has pulled together all of their most hilarious on-air moments – and it's a corker! Who knew two people were capable of so much giggling?

Holly also marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram on Thursday, sharing a rare throwback of the pair together a decade ago. Holly captioned the sweet snap: "Happy @thismorning anniversary @schofe... 10 years of pure joy and laughter... so lucky to share a sofa with you." In return, Phillip said: "Happy 10th telly anniversary @holywills @thismorning lots of love bestie."

Once they get the giggles they can't stop!

Where did Holly and Phil's decade-long friendship begin? In 2006 Holly won a BAFTA for her work as a presenter on children's TV shows - which then landed her a job with Phillip on ITV's Dancing on Ice. Three years later, the mum-of-three bagged herself a seat alongside her co-host on This Morning. Their on-screen partnership has since led to huge success with their flagship programme winning multiple awards at the National Television Awards, TRIC Awards and the TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show!

Holly's lovely post commemorating ten years presenting on This Morning with Phil

Keep laughing, guys!

