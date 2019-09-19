Victoria Beckham shares unseen video of Harper backstage at her LFW show Victoria and David Beckham's only daughter is the sweetest!

Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse into what went on behind-the-scenes of her London Fashion Week show on Sunday after sharing a new video on Instagram, which focused on the preperation before the show to the day itself. The footage included a clip of eight-year-old daughter Harper and David Beckham coming to visit Victoria at her studio. "She was nervous but she's worked so far and the team have worked so hard," David told the camera. Later on show day, Harper was seen choosing a broach to pin onto her dress. "You look beautiful," her dad told her, to which she sweetly replied: "Thanks!"

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper got her brooch fitted ahead of the fashion show

Harper is no stranger to fashion shows and made her FROW debut at just 14-months-old during New York Fashion Week. The little girl sat next to David and American Vogue editor Anna Wintour at Victoria's show, along with her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. After the show, Harper made a sweet video telling Victoria how proud she was, which featured on the former Spice Girl's Instagram Stories.

David Beckham told Harper how pretty she looked in the cute video

Victoria often talks about her little girl's love of fashion, and revealed in an interview with Seth Meyers that her daughter is a professional when it comes to her footwear too. She said: "She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time, I'm so proud!"

Harper watched the rehearsals with Victoria from the front row

It's little wonder that Harper is so proud of her mum. In 2017, Victoria was honoured with an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.

Victoria's clothes are even popular with royalty, and the Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in her pieces on more than one occasion. Victoria and David are incredibly close to all their children and want to make sure that they grow up with the same family values that they had during their own upbringings. Victoria recently opened up about the lessons she teaches her children during an interview with Glamour. She also revealed that in particular, she is telling Harper just how important it is to be kind to others, having experienced bullying as a child. She said: "The fact I can talk to Harper about that [her bullying experience] and how girls should be kind to girls.. really I use my own experiences and share that."

