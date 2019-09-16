Victoria Beckham divides fans after sharing new photo of daughter Harper Harper had come to visit her mum backstage at her LFW show on Sunday

Victoria Beckham's special guest at her SS20 London Fashion Week show was her daughter Harper – who had a lot of fun going backstage to see her mum and the models. The fashion designer shared a lovely photo on Instagram of Harper posing with the catwalk stars as they got ready to walk down the runway, and while the majority of her fans loved the picture, others were concerned that the fashion world wasn't a healthy environment for Harper to be in. One wrote: "Not a healthy body image for a young girl to be mixing with," while another added: "Probably not the healthiest environment for a young girl to be around."

Harper Beckham mixing with models divided some of Victoria Beckham's fans

However, others lept to Victoria's defense. "Gosh the negative comments on here are incredible. Do you all talk that way to complete strangers in the street too," one wrote. Another user also shared their view: "At the top of my mum goals is for my daughter to be as happy and proud of me as yours is with you. She is so sweet." Harper was indeed very proud of her mum, and following the show – where she sat in the FROW next to her dad David Beckham and American Vogue editor Anna Wintour – she made a sweet video for Victoria telling her just that.

Victoria's family were on the FROW to watch her SS20 show at LFW

Harper is no stranger to catwalk shows and has been going to them since she was 14 months old. Victoria often talks about her little girl's love of fashion, and revealed in an interview with Seth Meyers that her daughter is a professional when it comes to her footwear too. She said: "She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time, I'm so proud!"

It's little wonder that Harper is so proud of her mum. In 2017, Victoria was honoured with an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV. Victoria's clothes are even popular with royalty, and the Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in her pieces on more than one occasion.

