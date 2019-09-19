Simon Cowell's son Eric shows off his impressive dance moves The X Factor judge's son Eric is just the cutest!

Simon Cowell's mini-me has stolen the show again! Eric went along to watch the America's Got Talent final on Tuesday evening, and was captured showcasing his dance moves while watching the performers on stage. Wearing a pair of protective headphones, the four-year-old had fun jumping up and down to the music along with his best friend Coco, the daughter of Terri Seymour. Terri shared the video of the pair dancing on Instagram Stories, and wrote in the caption: "About last night. Had to post!" The Extra TV presenter later shared another clip of Eric catching the confetti as it fell down after the winner Kodi Lee was announced. "Emotional night," she wrote. Eric is no stranger to visiting his dad's TV shows, and regularly joins Simon on the judging panel at Britain's Got Talent - much to the delight of his fans.

Eric is doted on by his dad and mum Lauren Silverman, and splits his time between London and LA, where they family travel to and from so that Simon can work on talent shows both in the UK and the States. While appearing on Dan Wootton's podcast, Bizarre Life, the dad-of-one opened up about fatherhood and how Eric had changed his life. He said: "You always think the biggest love you will have is for your family or your parents. You don't understand what it's like to be a mum or a dad until you have a son or a daughter and it is beyond anything I have ever experienced before. It's quite incredible and it does make you a happier person."

Simon was then quizzed whether he would have anymore children in the future. He said: "I think one's enough for the moment. I wouldn't say no but it wasn't planned." The Britain's Got Talent judge then revealed that he is already seeing so much of his personality in his son. He said: "I didn't realise - I don't know if this is a good or a bad thing - but they do turn into you. So like sometimes I am like 'Eric, you are talking to me,' when he is trying to get away with something, and I am trying not to laugh because he cracks me up while making up some excuse. And I remember saying the same thing to my mum years ago."

The music mogul has been teaching Eric his top tricks for an easier life too. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Tuesday, Simon joked to Ellen that the pair didn't enjoy having so many photos of themselves taken, but that Lauren is known for getting the camera out whenever they go out. He revealed that he told Eric: "I have a good solution, just stick your tongue out every time we have a picture then we don't have to have as many photographs."

