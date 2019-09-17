Victoria Beckham talks about bullying with daughter Harper and reveals how it has impacted her parenting The former Spice Girl has been teaching Harper that being kind is the most important thing

Victoria Beckham is a doting mum to four children, and when it comes to her daughter Harper, there is an especially poignant message that she wants to teach her. The former Spice Girl has opened up about how her experience being bullied as a child has made her determined that her eight-year-old daughter will be kind to other girls. Talking to Glamour magazine, the fashion designer said: "The fact I can talk to Harper about that [her bullying experience] and how girls should be kind to girls.. really I use my own experiences and share that."

In the candid interview, the mother-of-four also opened up about the importance of setting a good example to her children when it comes to eating and body image. She said: "When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realise they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal – they need to see that their mum eats healthily – you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are."

Victoria is extremely close to her children, who all came out to support her on Sunday afternoon as she debuted her SS20 collection at London Fashion Week. Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all sat in the FROW with their dad David Beckham and American Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The family have returned to London following an exciting summer travelling around Europe.

There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their children, and despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that they are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

