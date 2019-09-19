Lisa Faulkner reveals new details about her wedding to Masterchef judge John Torode The celebrity chef revealed on Thursday that she's been wedding planning with her sister

Lisa Faulkner is upping the wedding preparations! The 47-year-old, who is engaged to Masterchef judge John Torode, revealed that she was making preparations for the big day on Thursday, with the help of her sister. Lisa shared a snap of herself sitting at a table in brightly coloured yoga leggings alongside the caption: "After a lovely yoga class that has really calmed my crazy mind, I am now sitting with my sis going over wedding plans!!! Loving my @yogaleggs brightening my day even more!"

Lisa is known for sharing intimate moments with her followers. Earlier in September, she even opened up about the painful health condition she suffers from – unbearable migraines. In a personal Instagram post to mark the beginning of Migraine Awareness Week, Lisa wrote: "This #MigraineAwarenessWeek I'm helping to launch Tame Your Migraine, supporting those of us living with migraine who want to take back some of the control that migraine steals. I have been very open about the fact that I am someone who struggles to find ways to cope when a migraine hits, as well as living in fear of another one setting in. Tame Your Migraine is an initiative giving support and advice to those just like me who are saying enough is enough."

Lisa shared the update on Instagram

Over the summer, Lisa and her fiancé took some time out and embarked on a sailing trip. Of course, the pair shared some beautiful photographs on social media and Lisa's fans were quick to point out how incredible she looked in the patterned bikini she was rocking while on board!

Lisa and John got engaged on Christmas Day last year

Lisa got engaged to the BBC Masterchef judge on Christmas Day last year, and the pair are excited about tying the knot later on this year. Speaking to HELLO! about her engagement, Lisa said that they "both feel lucky that we've found each other".

