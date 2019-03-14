MasterChef's John Torode and Lisa Faulkner spark baby news with 'exciting' post The TV couple got engaged on Christmas Day

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have revealed they have some exciting news to announce. Although it is yet to be confirmed, a flurry of Instagram followers have predicted the news could be baby related. Sharing a selfie with his fiancée on Thursday, the MasterChef judge teased: "Some very exciting news coming soon #john&lisa." One follower immediately wrote: "You're having a baby." Another remarked: "She's got a bun in the oven." A third post read: "Babyyyyyyyyyy!"

However, Lisa was quick to diminish the suggestion that their family is expanding, by responding to one fan: "Ha!! Definitely no baby." Last year, Lisa opened up about her heartbreaking journey to motherhood, which saw her spend £35,000 on four rounds of failed IVF treatment, as well as suffering miscarriages and ectopic pregnancy. Describing herself as a "walking mess" during the dark period, the former EastEnders actress told The Mirror: "All my friends at the time were getting pregnant around me and it was heartbreaking. You want to be happy for everybody and you feel like such a failure."

Lisa, 47, later adopted her beloved daughter Billie, now 13, in 2006. The actress added that she realised that there were other ways that she could become a mum. "It took me a long time for me to go, 'I don’t have to carry a baby to be a mum'. One day you have to let that go," she said. It is likely that the "exciting" news is related to a project that John and Lisa are working on together.

Just hours before the Instagram post, John revealed how Lisa made him wait over three hours before she accepted his marriage proposal. The couple confirmed their happy news in January after getting engaged on Christmas day. "She said yes which was really lovely," John shared on Thursday's Good Morning Britain. "She didn't yes for three and a half hours! She was so gobsmacked and I said, 'Are you going to say yes?' She said,'"I haven't said yes yet?'" The newly-engaged star added: "Things are sort of moving in the right direction, but we're really busy."

