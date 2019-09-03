Lisa Faulkner opens up about the painful health condition she suffers from Way to go, Lisa!

Migraines are known to be excruciatingly painful, which is why we're all the more thankful that Celebrity MasterChef star Lisa Faulkner has opened up about her migraines and how they have affected her. The personal Instagram post marks the start of Migraine Awareness Week, and in it Lisa wrote: "This #MigraineAwarenessWeek I'm helping to launch Tame Your Migraine, supporting those of us living with migraine who want to take back some of the control that migraine steals. I have been very open about the fact that I am someone who struggles to find ways to cope when a migraine hits, as well as living in fear of another one setting in. Tame Your Migraine is an initiative giving support and advice to those just like me who are saying enough is enough."

With her post, Lisa started a frank and important discussion about the debilitating headaches and her users were quick to share their stories. One replied: "Thank you, I live most days with a headache and every few months with migraines! They steal days from me and even affect me while am on holiday! I’m sorry you also live with migraines too and to all those who are also affected I hear you." Another brave sufferer added: "Thank you for highlighting this - I have optical migraines that feel very scary!"

Lisa's caption accompanied this gorgeous photo of her on Instagram

We're glad the 47-year-old mother-of-one found the time to spread such an important message, she's certainly had a busy few days! Over the weekend she was holidaying in Cornwall with her daughter Billie and their close friends – and the talented chef treated her followers to lots of updates of them all having fun at the seaside. The families even stopped for a spot of glamping!

Lisa's Cornish getaway looked like lots of fun!

We’re not jealous at all…

