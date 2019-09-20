Victoria Beckham shares rare behind the scenes look at her office The ex Spice Girl lives in London with her family

Victoria Beckham treated her fans to a behind the scenes look at her office on Friday. On her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer shared a short video with the caption: "What does VB's office look like?" that pans around a section of her workspace. Needless to say – her office is the epitome of chic.

A big bunch of white flowers can be seen perched atop a chic glass table, and next to them a red Victoria Beckham candle burns away. Next to the table is a gorgeous pale orange chair, which the mother-of-four no doubt sits on when she's conjuring up her new collections. The walls of her study are jet black, as are the bookshelves that can be seen crammed with all sorts of books in the background. The carpet? It's a sharp shade of light grey.

Lovely white candles and a Victoria Beckham candle on the designer's chic glass table

Victoria has also recently treated us to behind the scenes snaps of the lavish £31million London home that she shares with husband David and their four children. Stand out features of the Holland Park home include a black wrought iron canopy with lights by the home's entrance, large bay windows in the living room with ornate coving detail around the ceiling, a beautiful gym, vine leaf and floral print wallpaper surrounding a stunning fireplace and even a state-of-the-art kitchen complete with sleek black cupboards (the Beckham's clearly love black!).

A black bookshelf and lovely chair could also be seen

The dining room features the same hardwood flooring that runs throughout the rest of the ground floor, with a long wooden dining table and benches to seat the entire family at meal times. Victoria has styled the table with numerous vases of fresh flowers for the perfect finishing touches.

We'd happily live in her garden alone. The peaceful green space is home to trees strewn with fairy lights and lanterns, and at one point was even home to a cute little tipi. It looks like the perfect place for her family to come together whether it's winter or summer!

