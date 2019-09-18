Victoria Beckham gushes about close friend Meghan Markle for this important reason Over the weekend, Victoria launched her much-anticipated beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and also debuted her latest fashion collection

Victoria Beckham has praised her friend Meghan Markle in a recent interview with Glamour, and it's all down to the Duchess of Sussex's caring attitude, and the fact that the royal constantly strives to encourage people to be kinder to one another. Victoria said: "I liked what Meghan Markle said at the Fashion Awards, that it used to be cool to be cruel, and now it's cool to be kind. Kindness was always at the core of girl power."

The designer added: "I have always been about embracing who you are, supporting others, not being judgemental, treating others how you want to be treated. Sometimes it's just the fundamental basics. Women supporting women is key."

Victoria and David Beckham on their way to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018

In the same interview, the doting mum-of-four also opened up about a very special lesson she hopes to teach her daughter Harper – to always be kind to other girls. Victoria discussed being bullied as a child and how that experience has made her adamant that eight-year-old Harper always strives to be loving to other children her age.

MORE: Victoria Beckham talks about bullying with daughter Harper and reveals how it has impacted her parenting

Victoria and Harper are very close

MORE: Backstage Beauty: Victoria Beckham's SS20 show

Victoria explained to Glamour: "The fact I can talk to Harper about that [her bullying experience] and how girls should be kind to girls.. really I use my own experiences and share that."

The designer also spoke candidly about body image, and how important it is to teach kids to be comfortable in their own bodies. She continued: "When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realise they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal – they need to see that their mum eats healthily – you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.