Romeo Beckham's new girlfriend Mia Regan revealed

Victoria Beckham showcased her SS20 collection on Sunday during London Fashion Week, and her 17-year-old son Romeo was in attendance with his new girlfriend, Mia 'Mimi' Regan. Mia - who already has thousands of Instagram followers and a modeling contract with Storm, seems to be around the same age as Beckham, as she shared photographs of her prom in May.

Although the teenager wasn't sat with the Beckham clan during Victoria's SS20 show, she was snapped next to Romeo at the post-show dinner, which took place at Harry's Bar in Mayfair. The young model was decked out in a stylish denim jumpsuit while Romeo opted for pinstripe trousers and trainers.

Romeo and his family at mum Victoria's show

Earlier in September, Mimi took to Instagram to wish Romeo a happy birthday, and the young star looked practically identical to his older brother Brooklyn and dad David. Mimi's followers were quick to let the fashionista know what a cute item they were. One wrote: "You two are so [heart emoji]," while another couldn't help but notice the similarities between Romeo and his dad, adding: "How much does he look like his dad!"

Victoria's family were out in force to support her on Sunday, and David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all looked proud as they sat on the front row together. Harper, who's eight, practically stole the show in a gorgeous floral print dress and even wore her hair up in a sleek bun while sat next to none other than American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

It's been a busy month for Romeo's mum Victoria. Not only did she launch her beauty line on Saturday before taking to the runway on Sunday, but she also recently opened up about her experiences being bullied, and how she urges her little daughter Harper to always be kind. The mum-of-four told Glamour magazine: "The fact I can talk to Harper about that [her bullying experience] and how girls should be kind to girls.. really I use my own experiences and share that."

