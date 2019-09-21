Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals Saturday morning mistake left her shaking The Loose Women star explained her Saturday error to her Instagram followers

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha made a big mistake on Saturday morning, and it left her struggling to catch her breath… she went to the wrong yoga class! The mother-of-two uploaded a hilarious video to Instagram in which her and husband Mark Adderley jump into their car exhausted after accidentally showing up to an advanced yoga class – and the pair can barely get their words out!

In the video, 54-year-old Nadia explains: "We’ve just done Saturday morning yoga. I've got blood pumping so fast around my body. It's not a relaxing thing. I'm shaking Mark. I need protein shakes for what's happening to my muscles. The Downward Dog? How can you breathe in the Downward Dog?"

Nadia shared the hilarious video on Instagram

Nadia also captioned her video, adding: "We went to Saturday morning yoga by accident !! We are broken ?? Will we ever be able to do the downward dog ?? Will we ever feel lithe, toned, zenned ???? Do you live yoga ?? How long did it take? When will we be able to breathe AND do the sodding downward dog ??"

Nadia and husband Mark were far from impressed

Nadia is passionate about her exercise regime, and on Tuesday revealed that it helps with her anxiety. In a video shared again to Instagram, Nadia explained that she'd been suffering bad morning anxiety. Nadia told her followers: "I'm having one of those really annoying mornings this morning, where I woke up just so anxious and stressed about everything. And then what happens to me is I then feel guilty, because I think: 'My god look at your bloody life, what do you feel stressed about? What do you feel anxious about?' Thought I'd share with you how I'm feeling much better than I did when I first woke up."

The Loose Women star added that "a really good meditation by Jonathan Lehmann" helped quell her anxiety, as did a brisk walk with her dogs.

