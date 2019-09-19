Nadia Sawalha reveals nude pool snap was the first time her husband had seen her naked The Loose Women star revealed all on Thursday's show

Nadia Sawalha has revealed that the nude snap of herself she posted on Sunday was the first time her husband Mark Adderley had ever seen her naked. In the photograph, the Loose Women star can be seen swimming without a stitch on in a swimming pool while holidaying in Greece.

The 54-year-old opened up about the snap on Thursday's Loose Women, saying to the panel: "Every bit was just heavenly. Mark comes out of the villa and he’s never really seen me naked, bless him." She continued: "His voice has gone squeaky and I think I must look gorgeous. I was swinging myself up and down and flinging myself back and forwards. Then he goes back in the villa and I’m stuck because I don’t want to haul myself out naked."

Nadia shared the snap on Instagram

Nadia also revealed that she and husband Mark made a joint decision to share the moment with her Instagram followers. The panelist explained: "Mark said, you were so beautiful in that water' and then we decided to put them on Instagram."

The Loose Women star surprised her fans with the pool snap on Sunday. She captioned the sunny photo: "Whole next level in body confidence for me!!! I can't believe it but I only swam flaming naked in the flaming pool today!!! This has never happened!!! #liberating."

Of husband Mark Adderley she said: "Poor @mark_adderley's eyes nearly popped out of his head!! He literally squeaked 'your naked' and then took these snaps!"

Nadia discussed the moment with her Loose Women colleagues

The mother-of-two then continued: "God it felt good to swim totally free!! I'm not going to lie I would love to say I leapt out and pranced around the pool but in truth I nearly drowned trying to get my bikini back on IN the pool!! Not quite ready to haul myself up the steps in my birthday suit!!! Maybe next year eh girls !!"

She added: "She added: "God why oh why are us Brits so hung up about nudity?! It's been the bane of my life! How are you with nudity? Would you rather die than go naked? So you love skinny dipping? Would you love to but feel too insecure? Tell me all!!!! #skinnydipping #nudity #bodyconfidence #insecure #selfesteem #greece #kefalonia @jamesvillas @mark_adderley #liberating."

