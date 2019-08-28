Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals she's been feeling fragile The star has had a public feud with sister Julia Sawalha

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has admitted that she's been feeling fragile in a new social media post, just days after her sister Julia Sawalha's public tweet about their feud. On Tuesday evening, the former EastEnders star took to Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she was arranging a competition for one lucky winner to go and meet her at the Loose Women studios as part of her fundraising campaign for CoppaFeel, which will see her take part in a trek in October. She said: "I'm a little bit fragile this evening, I'm fragile because there has been a lot going on so I am fragile." She continued: "But because I have a beautiful heart I am wanting to give you all a beautiful chance to win something special and the thing is a chance to spend a little time with me by coming to see Loose Women, sit on the front row, be my guest, I will come and talk to you, take you to the stage and you have a photograph with my Loose Women friends."

Nadia Sawalha revealed she was feeling fragile on Instagram Stories

In another post on Wednesday morning, Nadia then opened up about the importance of being positive on social media. On Instagram Stories, she said: "This is a message which I was about to send privately on Whatsapp so you know what, you hear about the negativity on social media and we have all dealt with that, but I really do believe that there is so much more positivity out there. I think there are so many more good people than bad people and it is so easy to focus on the negative. I just want everyone to have a whole load of positive energy and send it to my Himalayan team who are trekking together, so many who have had breast cancer."

Nadia and her sister Julia Sawalha have had a public feud

Nadia's feud with her younger sister came to the public's attention last week after she spoke on Loose Women about her family's dynamics, and admitted that she and Julia have a "stormy" relationship. In response to Nadia's comments, Julia then took to Twitter to have her say. She said: "So tired of #nadiasawalha talking about our 'stormy' relationship which she created. I've kept my privacy for six years to protect my family, whilst she talks lies & rubbish. You have destroyed our family so don't sit on TV with your fake tears to gain sympathy & attention." The star later responded to fans' comments, writing: "Yes well it's very difficult when you only see the story from one side. I'm not actually fighting, she is, but paints a very different picture publicly and I've had enough."

