Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha opens up about morning anxiety and how she deals with it The Loose Women star has one of the most inspiring Instagram pages going

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha revealed she was suffering badly with anxiety on Tuesday morning. Nadia explained on her Instagram Stories: "I'm having one of those really annoying mornings this morning, where I woke up just so anxious and stressed about everything. And then what happens to me is I then feel guilty, because I think: 'My god look at your bloody life, what do you feel stressed about? What do you feel anxious about?' Thought I'd share with you how I'm feeling much better than I did when I first woke up."

How did she quell her anxiety? The 54-year-old continued: "So I did a really good meditation by Jonathan Lehmann, just a ten minute one. Then I had a little stretch, and now I'm out with my dogs!"

Nadia walked her dogs as she spoke into the camera about her anxiety

The TV star is known for sharing positivity and self-help advice on social media. On Monday, Nadia surprised her Instagram followers with an inspiring snap of her skinny dipping!

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha inspires with nude swimming pool snaps

Nadia's skinny dipping post was the epitome of body positivity

Nadia wrote: "Whole next level in body confidence for me!!! I can't believe it but I only swam flaming naked in the flaming pool today!!! This has never happened!!! #liberating." Speaking about her husband, Mark Adderlay, she added: "Poor @mark_adderley's eyes nearly popped out of his head!! He literally squeaked 'your naked' and then took these snaps!" The mother-of-two continued: "God it felt good to swim totally free!! I'm not going to lie I would love to say I leapt out and pranced around the pool but in truth I nearly drowned trying to get my bikini back on IN the pool!! Not quite ready to haul myself up the steps in my birthday suit!!! Maybe next year eh girls!!"

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals Greek holiday has been bittersweet - find out why

The Loose Women star concluded her uplifting Instagram post by saying: "God why oh why are us Brits so hung up about nudity?! It's been the bane of my life! How are you with nudity? Would you rather die than go naked? So you love skinny dipping? Would you love to but feel too insecure? Tell me all!!!! #skinnydipping #nudity #bodyconfidence #insecure #selfesteem #greece #kefalonia @jamesvillas @mark_adderley #liberating."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.