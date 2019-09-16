Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha inspires with nude swimming pool snaps The TV presenter surprised her fans on Instagram

Nadia Sawalha has been sharing some very idyllic snaps of her Grecian holiday on Instagram, but on Sunday, the Loose Women star surprised fans with photos of a very different kind! Nadia posted a truly inspiring message as she swam naked and free in a swimming pool and told her fans: "Whole next level in body confidence for me!!! I can't believe it but I only swam flaming naked in the flaming pool today!!! This has never happened!!! #liberating."

Nadia said of her husband Mark Adderley: "Poor @mark_adderley's eyes nearly popped out of his head!! He literally squeaked 'your naked' and then took these snaps!" The mother-of-two continued: "God it felt good to swim totally free!! I'm not going to lie I would love to say I leapt out and pranced around the pool but in truth I nearly drowned trying to get my bikini back on IN the pool!! Not quite ready to haul myself up the steps in my birthday suit!!! Maybe next year eh girls !!"

Nadia shared an inspiring message with her fans

She added: "God why oh why are us Brits so hung up about nudity?! It's been the bane of my life! How are you with nudity? Would you rather die than go naked? So you love skinny dipping? Would you love to but feel too insecure? Tell me all!!!! #skinnydipping #nudity #bodyconfidence #insecure #selfesteem #greece #kefalonia @jamesvillas @mark_adderley #liberating."

MORE: Lydia Bright exclusively reveals gender of her first child

Nadia has been holidaying in Greece

The 54-year-old YouTuber was on holiday in Kefalonia with her husband Mark and their two daughters, Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12. Earlier in the trip, she revealed her favourite part had been sailing around the stunning island.

MORE: Janette Manrara shares never-before-seen wedding photos for special reason

"Bobbing along on an Ancient Greek fishing boat around the island of Kefalonia. Each bay more beautiful than the one before. Swimming in the clearest, warmest turquoise waters, turtle and dolphin spotting. And blessed with glorious sunshine, my lovely @mark_adderley and my beautiful girls. It just don't get better than this," wrote Nadia. "And tomorrow we are homeward bound. Are we ready... NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.