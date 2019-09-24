Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max showcase incredible singing talents in rare family video JLo and Marc Anthony's twins have serious talent!

Jennifer Lopez was one very proud mum on Tuesday after listening to her twins Emmy and Max, both 11, performing their own rendition of Vance Joy's Riptide. The Hustler star shared footage of her children's duet on Instagram, which saw Max take the lead with the vocals while Emmy played the ukulele. In the caption, JLo wrote: "My heart can’t take it...," while many of her celebrity friends, including Kourtney Kardashian, shared their appreciation by liking the footage. Alex Rodriguez commented with a series of love hearts, while many fans also praised the duo's talents. One wrote: "Awesome! They are so gorgeous and talented," while another added: "They are so cute!"

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max are very talented!

While Emmy joined her famous mum on stage during her It's My Party Tour on several occasions, this was one of the first times that Max had been heard singing. There's little wonder that they are both musically gifted, with Jennifer as their mum and Marc Anthony as their dad. The pair recently gave a performance at their mum's 50th birthday, with Max doing a solo hit while Emmy danced to It's A Hard Knock Life from the musical Annie, along with her soon to be stepsisters Natasha and Ella – the daughters of A-Rod.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share sweet kiss before going their separate ways

JLo with her twins when they were little

It's been a busy time for Emme and Max, who moves to middle school following the summer holidays. The pair separated and have gone to different schools, making their time away from class at home even more special. Jennifer and A-Rod have been praised for the way they have successfully blended their families and often share sweet videos from their life away from the spotlight on their respective YouTube channels.

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field mourn family loss

JLo and A-Rod with their children

Their children's happiness comes first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

The pair have a lot to look forward to in the next few months, including planning for their wedding. Alex proposed to the singer in March, and while they haven't had time to do a lot of preparation during the tour, fans are convinced that they already know what kind of wedding they want. In August, Jennifer shared a series of videos of herself visiting a wedding spot on a beach. It looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. The singer even tagged Alex in the footage.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.