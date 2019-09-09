Jennifer Lopez announces incredible news as she marks special milestone Well done JLo!

Jennifer Lopez has reached an incredible milestone that most of us would only ever dream of over the weekend – and she made sure that her fans were part of the celebration too. On Instagram, the Hollywood star reached a staggering 100 million followers, and as a treat she held a competition to give one lucky person the chance to go to the premiere of Hustlers at the Toronto Film Festival. What's more, JLo even gave away her mobile number to her fans so that they could text her to enter themselves in the contest. She wrote: "100 MILLION FOLLOWERS?!?! WOW!!!! Humbled and grateful for all of your continued love and support. You guys mean everything to me so TOMORROW I am inviting ONE of you (and a guest) to the PREMIERE of @hustlersmovie in Toronto!"

Jennifer Lopez celebrated reaching 100 million followers on Instagram

The mother-of-two continued: "All you have to do is text my personal number w/ your Insta handle, name and city of residence: +1 (305) 690-0379 and I’ll respond back within the next few hours if you’re the winner. GO GO GO!!!!!!!! EDIT! A winner was chosen. Thank you all for texting me." In a video accompanying her message, Jennifer said: "Hi guys, I was just working out and saw we hit 100 million followers on Instagram. I am so blown away, I love you guys so much. Your support means everything to me, your love means everything to me." The star then gave further details of the competition, adding that the winner would not only get to go to the premiere, but attend the after-party with her and the rest of the cast.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals head injury after having high ponytail

The star with the lucky winners at the Hustlers premiere

READ: Ellen DeGeneres talks holding baby Archie and feeding him during London visit

On the night of the Hustlers premiere, Jennifer shared photos of herself with the winner Julissa, who had taken along her friend Lola as her guest. The trio posed for photos on the red carpet and Jennifer shared a video of herself chatting to them and telling them to have a great time. She wrote: "Wish I could have brought all 100 million of you to the @hustlersmovie premiere. I am so lucky for each and every one of you. Loved hanging with our giveaway winner, @julissacontreras_19 and her friend Lola! Stay in touch with me at +1 (305) 690-0379 and look for more special moments like this!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.