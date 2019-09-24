Robbie Williams and Ayda Field mourn sad family loss Loose Women's Ruth Langsford also sent a sweet message

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have announced the sad news that their pet dog has died. Baby, their sweet jack russel, passed away on Monday and Ayda shared a loving tribute to her on Instagram. Beneath a sweet snap of Baby sitting under a tree in the shade, the 40-year-old wrote: "We've just lost our beautiful Jack Russell dog, Baby. Gone way too soon, she was a brave adventurer and champion snuggler. @robbiewilliams and I are currently crying our eyes out. In the midst of our sadness, the most beautiful sight appeared out our window... a rainbow. As cliché as it might sound, we feel safety seeing it out our window, knowing that that is Baby's rainbow bridge. So in Baby's honour, and any other soul that has left the planet today, a big farewell kiss to the sky. We will always keep you in our hearts Baby."

Fans were quick to express their condolences. One wrote: "Sending huge love xxx We lost out beloved pooch in June," and another sweetly added: "Oh no I'm so sorry to hear that! And no cliché at all. A rainbow at the right time will always have a certain meaning, and you've got to handle your sadness in some way."

Ayda shared the sad news on Instagram

This Morning's Ruth Langsford also took the time to write Ayda a touching message that read: I'm so sorry Ayda… I'm sure you & Rob gave her a wonderful, happy life."

The Williams family have an adorable cat called Milo

Baby isn’t the only pet dog that Ayda shares with her husband Robbie, 45, and their children Theodora, seven, Charlton, four and Collette, one. They also have another dog called Poupette and a cat called Milo, both of which often pop up on Ayda's feed.

