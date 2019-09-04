Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod get fans talking with new video Comments were divided in opinion after noticing something about Alex

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having the time of their lives in Saint Tropez and have been sharing plenty of gorgeous photos from their romantic trip away on social media. Most recently, A-Rod shared a video on Tuesday evening which featured JLo dancing in a restaurant during their meal out. And while the majority of comments were positive, some of the couple's fans were divided in opinion after noticing that Alex was chewing gum while talking. Dude, take the gum out of your mouth when doing a selfie video please!," while another wrote: "Always chewing gum!" However, others were quick to jump to Alex's defence. "Why are people so concerned about Alex's gum?" one commented, while another added: "Who cares about the gum, really?"

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod are currently on holiday in Saint Tropez

Earlier in the week, Jennifer revealed that she had taken Alex to meet American lawyer and jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and that they had asked her for marriage advice ahead of their wedding. The singer shared a video of Ruth talking about her encounter with the A-list couple and said that she had told them that the best advice she had been given from her mother-in-law on the eve of her own wedding. "She said it helps to sometimes be a little bit deaf," Ruth explained.

A-Rod divided fans in the couple's latest holiday video

Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017 and have four children between them. Jennifer shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex is dad to daughter Natasha, 14, and 11-year-old Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple have previously spoken about the special care they took when introducing their children to each other for the first time. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

