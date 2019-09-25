Strictly star Kevin Clifton shows public support for girlfriend Stacey Dooley The Strictly Come Dancing winners have found success in love and work

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton showed his support for his girlfriend Stacey Dooley on Twitter this week. The couple met on the show in 2018 and TV presenter and documentarian Stacey has proven to be a huge supporter of the dancer, both in front of and behind the camera. The pair memorably won the dance competition, lifting the glitterball together last December. And shortly before this year's live shows, Stacey shared a photo of the two of them cuddling to Instagram, which she captioned: "Go get 'em reigning champ. Good luck to the class of 2019."

Stacey and Kevin met on the set of Strictly in 2018

It's clear from social media that Kevin supports Stacey's hard work as well. The dancer took to Twitter to retweet a message promoting Stacey's appearance at an event in Wales in early 2020. The tweet, posted by St David's Hall, the National Concert Hall of Wales, read: "**JUST ANNOUNCED** Charismatic documentary filmmaker, investigative journalist & TV personality @StaceyDooley gives a fascinating insight into her career on Fri 21 Feb. Tickets on sale Fri 27 Sept at noon via website and on 029 2087 8444."

The 32-year-old's programmes include Show Me What You're Made Of and Stacey Dooley in the USA and have covered everything from child labour to domestic violence. She was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting in 2018 and is understandably in demand as a speaker.

The couple finally confirmed their relationship in August

Meanwhile, on Strictly, Kevin is dancing with iconic 1980s TV presenter Anneka Rice, and Stacey couldn't be happier with the match-up. On Monday's episode of It Takes Two, she said of the star: "I am completely obsessed with Anneka, she's like a beautiful, mad, excited aunt. She's so, so, so, lovely. She said I can go around her house and have casserole." Anneka clearly hadn't taken offence at Stacey's comments, sharing a video of them to Twitter, which she captioned: "Mad Aunt! I mean! (But correct)."

