Kevin Clifton kisses Stacey Dooley in rare intimate couple pic ahead of first live Strictly show

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley shared a rare intimate moment with fans ahead of the first live Strictly show on Saturday. The former winners – who started dating after the 2018 series – looked very loved-up as they cuddled on a couch, with Kevin planting a tender kiss on Stacey's head as she sweetly leaned into his chest. Sharing the adorable snap on Instagram, Stacey also took the opportunity to wish her beau good luck for his performance with partner Anneka Rice. She said: "Go get ‘em reigning champ. Good luck to the class of 2019."

Since they started dating, Kevin and Stacey have remained quiet about their relationship. However, on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show, the dancer made a rare reference to her while talking about his experience with negative press online. In the latest episode, Trolls, Media & Odd Ones Out, Kevin revealed that he had noticed more and more stories coming out about himself after he won the show with Stacey. He said: "Especially when Strictly comes around, I won Strictly in the last series with Stacey Dooley so saying things about me at the moment that are click-bait that make me look bad are going to get attention. I read things sometimes and it can get upsetting if you let it in."

Kevin and Stacey have kept their relationship fairly quiet

Even though Kevin will be spending much of his time away from Stacey as he puts in hours rehearsing with Anneka, he will at least have the opportunity to work with his girlfriend again after she was named as the new host of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2020. Speaking of her new role, Stacey said: "I'm so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can't wait to experience it from a different perspective! I'm really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it'll be a blast."

But while her role on the live tour will strictly be as host, Stacey said that she hopes she can return to the dance floor herself. "I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I'll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!"

