David Beckham's daughter Harper beams after he treats her to special day out

David Beckham has proved once again just how cool he is after treating his only daughter Harper to a very special treat. The doting dad won major brownie points on Saturday after taking the eight-year-old on a tour of Warner Bros. Studios in London for a behind-the-scenes look at The Making of Harry Potter. The tour allows fans of the film to "walk in the footsteps of Harry Potter and explore the wonders of the wizarding world," something Harper would no doubt love considering she is a huge fan of the wizard.

Sharing some adorable snaps on his Instagram Stories, David posted a sweet image of Harper in the gift shop holding her very own wand. He simply captioned the image: "My little wizard." Another image sees him and the Harry Potter obsessed Harper beaming for the camera as they stand in front of props from the film.

Harper is Harry Potter obsessed

The former footballer has gone all out for his little girl's favourite film, even building her a Lego Hogwarts Castle, which consisted of over 6,000 pieces! Once that was complete, David started work on building the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – we wonder what will be next!

David won major brownie points for this treat

It's been an eventful weekend for Harper so far. On Friday she accompanied both David and mum Victoria to a visit to London art gallery Skarsted for a private viewing of an upcoming exhibition by artist Kaws. Sharing some sweet snaps on Instagram of the educational visit, Victoria and David can be seen posing next to a giant blue sculpture, while in another image, Harper smiles widely as she gets her own photo op. Captioning the image, the fashion designer said: " Kisses x #HarperSeven @kaws @skarstedtgallery x". The artist himself – real name, Brian Donnelly – replied to VB's post, writing: "So sweet, really enjoyed meeting her!"

