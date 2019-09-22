Victoria Beckham shares gorgeous new photo of David and Harper – see pic The Beckhams are having a relaxing weekend!

Victoria Beckham and her husband David share a lot of lovely family photos with their Instagram followers, but this might be the sweetest one yet. On Sunday, the fashion designer posted a picture to her stories which showed her husband David cuddling on a plush armchair with their eight-year-old daughter Harper and dog Fig, an adorable black spaniel. David was smiling in the background, while Harper had her eyes closed and her face buried in Fig's neck. The mum-of-four captioned the picture simply: "Happy Sunday X."

Victoria and David have four children, including eldest Brooklyn, 20

If Harper needs to catch up on some sleep, that isn't too surprising considering how busy her life has been lately. Last weekend, along with the rest of her family, she went to support Victoria's London Fashion Week show, sitting alongside iconic U.S Vogue editor Anna Wintour. On Wednesday, Victoria shared a video clip of the talented youngster showing the spaghetti Bolognese she'd made for all the family, following David's recipe. On Saturday, Victoria posted a photo showing David alongside the 6000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Castle he'd completed for their daughter – an achievement that took him two weeks: that's dedication!

Victoria shared the adorable snap to Instagram

As well as Harper, the ex-Spice Girl and her former footballer husband share three sons: Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14. The family enjoyed a relaxing holiday in Italy over the summer, before spending time with celebrity friends Elton John and David Furnish on their luxury yacht in the South of France for the August Bank Holiday.

Victoria and David, who married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, also celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary on 4 July. The couple are both back to work, now, though, with the hard-working designer launching her skincare and makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, earlier this month. David, meanwhile, has a new production company focused on film and TV projects, called Studio 99.

