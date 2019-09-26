David Beckham catches daughter Harper misbehaving – see the hilarious pic

David Beckham has shared a hilarious snap of his eight-year-old daughter Harper misbehaving. What was the little girl doing wrong? She was cheekily feeding the family dog, Fig, under the table, oblivious to the fact that her dad has caught her in the act! In the picture, shared to David's Instagram Stories, Harper can be seen sitting at the table in her red summer school dress and white socks feeding the Beckhams' adorable black cocker spaniel. The father-of-four captioned the post: "Someone caught Harper seven giving fig some snacks tonight under the table at dinner."

Harper is certainly growing up fast, and over the weekend Victoria shared a sweet photo of her and Harper getting pampered, earning her the title Coolest Mum of the Year.

David shared the cute snap on Instagram

The mother-of-four shared a sweet snap on Instagram showing the pair decked out in head towels and bathrobes, adding the caption: "Mummy and Harper beauty day xx kisses." Needless to say, the designer's fans rushed to the comment section of the heart-warming snap to let the ex Spice Girl know just how cute her daughter is. One wrote: "Cuter than cute!" Another sentimentally added: "Enjoy the time with Harper it goes so quickly. You are both such beautiful ladies."

Harper was front row at mum Victoria's SS20 show

Earlier in September Victoria showcased her latest fashion collection and of course Harper was seated front row at the A-list event cheering her famous mum on, alongside her brothers Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, Brooklyn, 20, and dad David. Decked out in a gorgeous floral dress, it seems that Harper is a fashionista just like her mum!

