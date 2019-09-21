Victoria Beckham is a 'proud wife' after David makes adorable gift for Harper And it only took him two weeks…

Victoria Beckham has gushed over how "proud" she is of husband David after he made the most adorable gift for their eight year old daughter Harper. The former footballer has been working on building the Harry Potter obsessed youngster a Lego Hogwarts Castle since the beginning of September – and on Saturday he finally finished it! David took on the mammoth task of assembling over 6000 pieces of Lego, although as VB pointed out, he did take a much-deserved break before completing the toy structure.

Harper will be thrilled!

Sharing the completed project on her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer filmed David as he sat next to his work of art. She said: "So it's been a few weeks but he is back and has finished his castle. How do you feel?" To which a tired-looking David replied: "Accomplished," as he took a much-needed sip of white wine. Victoria then added: "I mean, look, I'm proud of you!" Victoria also captioned the clip: "He took some time off building but he is back and his castle is complete!!" followed by the hashtag #proudwife."

David is on a roll building Harry Potter Lego

But it seems one huge Lego puzzle isn't enough for the doting dad-of-four. Victoria later shared another clip of him sitting down at their kitchen table, only this time he has taken on the challenge to build the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express! He even roped in youngest son Cruz to help.

It's a family effort

Captioning the clip, the former Spice Girl said: "It's for eight year olds so it shouldn't take too long, right?" She could also be heard over the clip saying: "Another day, another box of Lego. How long is this going to take David?" To which he responded: "A few hours". She replied: "You should be alright."

We can't wait to see the finished result. At this rate, David will rebuild the whole Harry Potter set!

