Victoria and David Beckham enjoy private art gallery viewing with daughter Harper

Victoria and David Beckham are undoubtedly very busy people, jetting around the world for their respective business ventures. But on a rare occasion that they're in the same time zone, they always make sure to spend some quality time together. On Friday night, however, the couple invited a third person to join in on their date night – their daughter Harper. The doting parents treated their little girl to a visit to London art gallery Skarsted for a private viewing of an upcoming exhibition by artist Kaws.

Sharing some sweet snaps on Instagram of the educational visit, Victoria and David can be seen posing next to a giant blue sculpture, while in another image, Harper smiles widely as she gets her own photo op. Captioning the image, the fashion designer said: " Kisses x #HarperSeven @kaws @skarstedtgallery x". The artist himself – real name, Brian Donnelly – replied to VB's post, writing: "So sweet, really enjoyed meeting her!"

Harper enjoyed her own close-up with the sculpture

David's turn at the gallery comes after he treated himself to a to a five-star dinner on Thursday night as he visited Clare Smyth's Core in Notting Hill. Clare Smyth's smart Notting Hill brassiere is an A-list favourite, serving the likes of Isle of Mull scallop tartare, roasted monkfish and duck and red grapes. On Thursday, David tucked into a beautiful looking potato dish, crab and a very posh looking cherry Bakewell dessert.

David and Victoria enjoyed a night out with Harper on Friday

Clare, 41, catered for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018, creating the menu for the Duke and Duchess's evening reception, and her restaurant Core by Clare Smyth boasts an impressive two Michelin stars – making her one of the world's best chefs.

