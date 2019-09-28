Gemma Atkinson divides fans with bold new statement The former Strictly star sparked a huge debate

Gemma Atkinson has sparked a huge debate following a bold statement she made about pets. The former Strictly star is a proud animal lover but has divided her fans after she shared a message which read: "Good morning to everyone except to landlords that don't allow pets." Accompanying the post, she said: "I'm a landlord and a while back a couple were stuck between losing their dog or their home. What a horrible situation to be in... For many people, especially those living alone, having a pet companion is what keeps them going. Needless to say they moved in with their pooch and all was well."

But her comments did not go down as well as she may have hoped, with many of her followers saying it can be a costly mistake to rent out to pet owners. One person cheekily replied: "Good morning to everyone except anyone who allows there pet to ruin another person's property whilst being trusted to pay rent and look after said property."

Gemma's post didn't sit well with all her followers

Another added: "Yeah well not everyone likes pet hair all over the house nor can they withstand their allergies to pets!" While a third said: "I appreciate your sentiments Gemma but I let a couple and their children move into one of my houses... They let the dog pee everywhere... It ripped up the carpet by the back door and when they moved out I had a £2000 bill to replace the carpets."

Gemma is a huge animal lover and has two dogs of her own

Others though agreed with Gemma, with one pointing out that "animals probably do less damage than a lot of adults," and another said: "Well said. I worked for cats' protection and the amount of people in tears having to give up their pets was heartbreaking." Gemma has yet to respond to any of her critics and instead posted a sweet throwback snap of herself and boyfriend Gorka Marquez during their trip to Greece last year.

