Gemma Atkinson reveals why she was sad following date with Gorka Marquez The former Emmerdale actress was emotional after a trip to the cinema

Gemma Atkinson and her Strictly pro boyfriend Gorka Marquez enjoyed a date to the cinema over the weekend to watch the final ever Rambo: Last Blood film. And while Gemma had a lovely time, she admitted that she felt sad after seeing it as it's one of her favourite film series and she can't believe there won't be anymore coming out. Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Emmerdale actress said: "This might be my hormones, I don't know, and it's really silly but we watched Rambo: Last Blood yesterday, me and Gorks, the new Rambo film. I really, really, liked it, I love Rambo, I love all Stallone films. But it's genuinely made me sad that it's the last one."

The former Strictly finalist continued: "Because I grew up watching those films, like I don't know, it's just, everyone's getting older. Stallone, don't get me wrong he's still hot, it's still Stallone. But I was watching it thinking, no more Rambos! It was a bit nostalgic." Turning to her baby daughter Mia, Gemma then added: "I need to tell you all about Rocky and Rambo, you have got so many films to watch with me kiddo."

Gemma and Gorka are doting parents to baby daughter Mia

Gemma and Gorka have been enjoying spending quality time together during Gorka's time off from Strictly Come Dancing. The pro dancer has been splitting his time between London and Manchester during the week, but as he doesn't have a celebrity partner this year, the doting dad is able to be at home more with Gemma and Mia. On Tuesday, the new parents made their debut TV appearance following their daughter's arrival, appearing on Loose Women to talk about their parenting experience so far. Gemma had travelled up to London the night before to be closer to the ITV studios, and met Gorka – who was there for dance rehearsals – in the capital. The pair marked their first night away from Mia, and although they enjoyed spending quality time together, they both couldn't wait to get back to their baby – who was being looked after by her grandparents.

Mia has already made her TV debut too. On Strictly: The Professionals, which aired earlier in September, Gemma and Mia appeared on a pre-recorded video clip to wish Gorka the best of luck ahead of his Strictly journey. Gemma held Mia in the clip, and told Gorka: "Hi Gorks, just wanted to say how proud we are of you. So keep going, keep making us proud, and keep dancing!" Gemma then mimicked dancing with Mia, causing Gorka and fellow pros Oti Mabuse and Giovanni Pernice to coo with delight.

