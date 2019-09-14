Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shares delight at early morning me time before weekend with Gorka and baby Mia Can we borrow this filter, please?

Gemma Atkinson made the most of her peaceful early morning on Saturday, which she shared with her Instagram followers. The actress and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant posted a selfie while sitting on her living room floor. She looked naturally pretty in a white T-shirt and no makeup, with her blonde waves tousled, and beamed at the camera.

The couple got together in 2017 after meeting on Strictly

The 34-year-old captioned the picture: "Extremely tired (so thank you for the filter) but feeling energised after squeezing in 30 mins yoga while Mia and Gorks are sleeping. A good stretch is just what the doctor ordered to start the weekend." The Hollyoaks star gave birth to baby Mia on 4 July and has shared her journey with new motherhood with her social media followers ever since, posting about everything from recovering from an emergency C-section to enjoying sharing parenthood with her partner, Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez, who she met on the show in 2017.

MORE: Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer surprise fans with big announcement

Gemma has eased back into exercise since giving birth in July

Gemma's fans loved the new photo, including Gorka's professional dance partner Karen Hauer, who posted the hands up emoji to indicate her approval. Other followers commented: "I bet even without the filter you're still stunning! It'd literally take a team to make me look like that. Have an amazing autumnal Saturday," "You may be tired but still look beautiful," and "You are an inspiration, I need to get motivated."

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez keeps busy on first rehearsal-free weekend - see the gorgeous photo

Gemma and her partner will have a little more time to spend together this autumn than in the past because this year, Gorka has not been allocated a celebrity partner. The Spaniard will still be involved in Strictly, however, and has been busy commuting between rehearsals in London and the couple's home in Greater Manchester, where Gemma is from. The new series, the show's seventeenth, kicked off with a launch show last week ahead of the live shows on 21 September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.