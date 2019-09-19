Simon Cowell reveals major downside following weight loss and healthy eating The Britain's Got Talent star recently explained that he's following a much healthier diet

On Wednesday, Terri Seymour interviewed her good friend Simon Cowell on the America's Got Talent red carpet, and the music mogul made a surprising revelation about the downsides of healthy living – no birthday cake!

The mother-of-one reminded Simon – who will turn 60 in October – that his birthday is fast approaching. She said: "We have a very special birthday coming up…" to which Simon jokingly replied: "I know. 60 years old, Terri, and you look amazing. Seriously." After Terri quipped back: "It's not my birthday, darling," Simon added: "No birthday cake." Terri, adamant that her friend enjoy something sweet on such a special occasion, exclaimed: "Of course there's going to be a birthday cake!" but Simon was determined not to cave, telling her: "Oh no there won't be." Terri got the last word, cheekily adding: "We don't care that you can't eat it!"

Terri shared the hilarious interaction on her Instagram

In August, Simon spoke out about his recent weight loss and denied gastric band rumours – saying that his change in appearance was all down to a healthier diet. The America's Got Talent star explained to Best: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body. It’s not the Atkins diet or anything else. It’s just common sense. It’s not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

Simon and Terri are close friends

"Within a few weeks, I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat a pizza in front of me."

