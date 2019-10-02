Phillip Schofield makes rare appearance with wife Stephanie Lowe and Holly Willoughby The This Morning star was out with his wife and TV wife on Tuesday night

Phillip Schofield enjoyed a night out in London on Tuesday night, where he was joined not only by his wife, but TV wife too! The This Morning star stepped out with Stephanie Lowe, and the couple posed for photos on the red carpet at the English National Opera's press night for Orpheus and Eurydice. Holly Willoughby, Phillip's co-star and good friend, was also in attendance at the high-profile event. While her husband Dan Baldwin was at home looking after their children, the 38-year-old had fun on a girls' night out, looking as stylish as ever in a floral Marks & Spencer dress from her latest collection.

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe on the red carpet

Both Phillip and Holly enjoy spending time together with their families outside of work, and regularly go on holiday together during their time off from This Morning. Over the summer holidays, they spent the majority of their time in Portugal, where they were joined by several other famous faces, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Declan Donnelly, his wife Ali Astall and their baby daughter Isla. It's not just Holly who gets on famously with her This Morning co-host, but her children too! Talking to You magazine, Holly said of Phil and his wife: "My kids adore Phil and Steph." On her own relationship with the dad-of-two, she continued: "Phil's more my office sibling than office husband. We're morphing into one person: we say the same thing at the same time and it's like 'Eurgh, get out of my head!'" Holly added that the pair both share the same family values as well as enjoying a laugh.

MORE: Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance since engagement announcement

Holly Willoughby was also at the star-studded event on Tuesday night

While Phillip is in the public eye, he keeps his family life private and rarely shares photos of his wife and daughters of social media. However, now that his two daughters – Molly and Ruby – are older, they have occasionally made red carpet appearance with their famous dad at events such as the National Television Awards. Molly also works for Phillip as one of his agents. In 2017, the TV star and his wife filmed a television series called Schofield's South African Adventure, and it was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together.

READ: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals what his wife really thinks of him dancing with Oti Mabuse

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The couple have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.